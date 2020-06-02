Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 2, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A family testing out a new way to have contact at Wildflower Court. (Photo courtesy of Wildflower Court)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Homeless advocates hope the pandemic inspires long-term change. And, Alaskans with family in nursing homes wait for in-person visits to restart. Plus, How teens in Aniak started a rescue effort after a recent plane crash.

Reports tonight from:

  • Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Greg Kim in Bethel
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan
  • Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR