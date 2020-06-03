Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 3, 2020

View of Palmer. Photo: Flickr, AK_AV8TOR

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Some Fairbanks businesses face backlash after anti-racism rallies. And, the city of Palmer suspends its police chief after inflammatory social media posts resurface. Plus, residents in Bethel host a rally for George Floyd.

Reports tonight from: