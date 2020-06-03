Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Some Fairbanks businesses face backlash after anti-racism rallies. And, the city of Palmer suspends its police chief after inflammatory social media posts resurface. Plus, residents in Bethel host a rally for George Floyd.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
- Robyne in Fairbanks
- Hope McKenney in Unalaska
- Davis Hovey in Nome
- Greg Kim in Bethel