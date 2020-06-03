Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 3, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
View of Palmer. Photo: Flickr, AK_AV8TOR

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Some Fairbanks businesses face backlash after anti-racism rallies. And, the city of Palmer suspends its police chief after inflammatory social media posts resurface. Plus, residents in Bethel host a rally for George Floyd.

Reports tonight from:

  • Tegan Hanlon and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
  • Robyne in Fairbanks
  • Hope McKenney in Unalaska
  • Davis Hovey in Nome
  • Greg Kim in Bethel

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR