Iditarod champ’s long-awaited journey home included old cargo plane, engine trouble and a collision with a deer

2020 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race champion Thomas Waerner during a stopover in Yellowknife, Yukon Territory, with the DC-6 cargo plane that flew him and his dogs home to Norway. (Thomas Waerner)

The 2020 Iditarod champ is finally home, thanks to an old cargo plane that had been sitting in Fairbanks for decades.

Thomas Waerner and his team of sled dogs landed in Norway early Tuesday, about three months after they left to race in the thousand-mile Iditarod.

“It’s good to come home again,” Waerner said Wednesday. “You know, it’s been a long time away, but a nice time.”

Waerner won the race March 18th. But he couldn’t get back to Norway because of coronavirus-related, international travel restrictions related to flying his dogs. So he ended up staying with friends near Fairbanks in Ester.

Then an unusual plan came together: Waerner, along with fellow Norwegian Iditarod musher Tom Frode Johannsen and all of their dogs, would fly to Norway on a DC-6 cargo plane owned by Everts Air Cargo in Fairbanks.

According to Everts, the plane flew in the 1960s and early ’70s and had previously been owned by a Norwegian airline. Everts already planned to send it to an air museum in Norway when Waerner’s situation came up.

It took weeks for the plan to come together and to get permission. Everts even painted the likeness of the mushers and their dogs on the side of the plane. But after they took off from Fairbanks, there was a problem.

“We had a little problem with one of the engines, so we had to turn around after 40 minutes and go back,” Waerner said. “I’m pretty good at putting negative (thoughts) away, but I said, ‘Whoops, I hope this isn’t something big.'”

2020 Thomas Waerner sleeps on the floor of a DC-6 while en route home to Norway. (Thomas Waerner)

Everts’ mechanics in Fairbanks quickly fixed the engine, Waerner said, and soon they were again on their way for what would be 20 hours of total flying to get to Norway.

Waerner, Johannsen and the flight crew were all congratulated at the airport, and Waerner said there were even people on the sides of roads waving the Norwegian flag for him as his friend drove him home in a dog truck loaded with the team.

But before Waerner made it home to see his wife and five kids for the first time in months, there was more trouble: The truck hit a deer.

Like Alaska, Norway requires salvaging meat from road-killed animals like deer, so they had to wait to help a wildlife official with that, Waerner said.

“So it was a long drive,” he said. “But things happen so you have to deal with it.”

Finally, about 6 a.m., Waerner arrived home, tearfully, to his wife, Guro and woke up his kids. He said one of them, the youngest, was afraid until she fully awoke and remembered who he was.

Waerner hopes to return to Alaska in 2021 to race in both the Yukon Quest and Iditarod. But that depends, of course, on international travel and any restrictions next year, he said.