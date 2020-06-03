Preserving Traditional Alaskan Native Materials with Jewelry | Indie Alaska

Josh Qagmuk Ahsoak, of JQA Designs, is an Iñupiaq artist from Utqiagvik living in Anchorage, Alaska creating earrings and other fine art with traditional Iñupiat materials. Josh uses whale baleen, polar bear fur, dried flowers, walrus ivory, and other traditional materials in his modern designs. These materials have been donated or traded from other artists and members of the community to make sure as much of the animal is used as possible.

If you want to see more of Josh’s earrings and art, visit his website: https://www.jqadesigns.com/

Video by Hannah Lies and Daniel Hernandez

Story by Hannah Lies

Music from FirstCom Music