Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 4, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Greg Finstad in a race at Birch Hill in Fairbanks. (Alaska Science Forum/Geophysical Institute)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaskans respond to a political dust up between Senator Murkowski and President Trump. And, one of the first Alaskans to contract COVID-19 describes his experience. Plus, mountain-bike enthusiasts in Sitka enjoy a new trail.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin, Lex Treinen, Tegan Hanlon and Nat Herz in Anchorage
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan
  • Erin McKinstry in Sitka

