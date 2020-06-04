Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 4, 2020

Greg Finstad in a race at Birch Hill in Fairbanks. (Alaska Science Forum/Geophysical Institute)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaskans respond to a political dust up between Senator Murkowski and President Trump. And, one of the first Alaskans to contract COVID-19 describes his experience. Plus, mountain-bike enthusiasts in Sitka enjoy a new trail.

Reports tonight from: