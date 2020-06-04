Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 4, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaskans respond to a political dust up between Senator Murkowski and President Trump. And, one of the first Alaskans to contract COVID-19 describes his experience. Plus, mountain-bike enthusiasts in Sitka enjoy a new trail.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin, Lex Treinen, Tegan Hanlon and Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Erin McKinstry in Sitka