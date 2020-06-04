Is Alaska getting its “fair share” of oil revenue? Ballot measure one seeks to change how oil production is taxed.

(Creative Commons/Kevan Dee)

Alaska’s economy is built on oil, and a measure going to the ballet box on November 3rd could have a huge impact on the future of oil in the state. Proponents say large producers aren’t paying their fair share in taxes, but opponents say a tax increase is bad for jobs and puts the economy at risk. We’re discussing the Fair Share Act on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Robin Brena , Chair, Vote Yes for Alaskas Fair Share

, Chair, Vote Yes for Alaskas Fair Share Scott Jepsen, Vice President of External Affairs, ConocoPhillips, OneAlaska

