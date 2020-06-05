Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 5, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
The state prepares for out of state travelers arriving with proof that they’re COVID free. And, some fear a planned protest in Palmer could turn violent. Plus: child care advocates in Alaska push for funding and reform.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon, Liz Ruskin and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Henry Leasia in Haines