With the death of George Floyd, America comes face to face with persisting racism

Lacey Davis joined about 250 people gathered for a public “I Can’t Breathe” rally protesting the death of a black man, George Floyd, who was killed after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck while taking him into custody in Minnesota. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

The killing of George Floyd by a white police officer is just the latest version of a story heard way too often in America. Eric Gardner, Breonna Taylor and Aumaud Arbery are just a few of the Black lives that have been cut short due to the entrenched, systemic racism persistent in American culture. On the next Line One, Prentiss Pemberton discusses race and social justice.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUESTS:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

