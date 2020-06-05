With the death of George Floyd, America comes face to face with persisting racism

The killing of George Floyd by a white police officer is just the latest version of a story heard way too often in America. Eric Gardner, Breonna Taylor and Aumaud Arbery are just a few of the Black lives that have been cut short due to the entrenched, systemic racism persistent in American culture. On the next Line One, Prentiss Pemberton discusses race and social justice.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUESTS:
LINKS:
- NPR: A decade of watching black people die
- Mapping Police Violence: Police killed more than 100 unarmed black people in 2015
- White people can compartmentalize police brutality. Black people don’t have the luxury
- Why we don’t know how often police kill
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
