Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 8, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaskans protest peacefully across the state in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. And, Alaska’s hospitals struggle to recover from the pandemic financially. Plus, staff in a Juneau nursing home adjust their activities to stay safe during the pandemic.
Reports tonight from:
Tegan Hanlon, Nat Herz, and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Andrew Kitchenman and Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau