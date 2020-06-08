Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 8, 2020

Snowball the dog attends the “Your Voice Matters” rally on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Protesters called for an end to police brutality. The march was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation Anchorage. (Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaskans protest peacefully across the state in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. And, Alaska’s hospitals struggle to recover from the pandemic financially. Plus, staff in a Juneau nursing home adjust their activities to stay safe during the pandemic.

Reports tonight from:

Tegan Hanlon, Nat Herz, and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Andrew Kitchenman and Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau