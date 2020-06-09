Tuesday coronavirus count: State reports 11th death, 14 more cases

Alaska’s health department on Tuesday reported an 11th person has died with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. There are 14 new cases of the disease.

The person who died was an Anchorage resident, according to Audrey Gray, a spokeswoman for the municipality’s emergency operations center.

Additional details about the death were not immediately available from the city or the state. It’s the first death reported in more than a month.

Alaska Public Media has reached out to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, and will update this story once it has additional information.

Of the 14 new cases, three are nonresident seafood workers and the rest are among Alaskans from across the state, according to the department’s data update of cases through the end of the day Monday.

Six of the Alaskans are from the Municipality of Anchorage, two are from the Kenai Peninsula Borough, one is from the Nome census area, one is from the Northwest Arctic Borough and one is from Haines, which the borough reported on Monday. It’s the first case in the Southeast Alaska community.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many of the new cases are linked to an ongoing outbreak at a health-care campus in East Anchorage, where 42 caregivers and patients have tested positive for the disease — 41 of them from the Providence Transitional Care Center and one caregiver from Providence Extended Care.

The number of coronavirus cases in Alaska each day has reached the double-digits several times over the past two weeks, after more than a month of small, daily increases. The state started to lift coronavirus-related limitations on businesses in late April and removed them completely in late May.

By the end of the day Monday, the state had recorded 573 coronavirus cases among Alaskans: 389 of them are considered recovered, 173 of them are active cases and there are 11 deaths. A few of the deaths are Alaskans who died out of state.

The last death was a man from Anchor Point who was older than 80 and had pre-existing conditions.

State health officials say a death is included in its coronavirus data if the person was confirmed to have COVID-19 through a lab result and then died during the course of having the disease or through complications related to the disease. It is also included if the medical examiner conducts a death investigation which results in a positive COVID-19 lab test. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The health department on Tuesday also reported another person has been hospitalized with the disease in Alaska, bringing that total to 49 since the state started tracking the coronavirus in March. As of Monday, 12 people were currently in the hospital who either tested positive for the virus or were awaiting results.

The total number of tests administered in the state has reached 66,890, up nearly 1,000 from a day earlier. Also, the total number of nonresidents who have tested positive for the disease is now 49.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.