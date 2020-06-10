LISTEN: Alaskans share why they are protesting

Sean Northover and his son, Moses, in downtown Anchorage on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Northover says he attended to the “Your Voice Matters” demonstration to support the Black Lives Matter movement and black people across America. Also, he said, it’s important for Moses to see this historic moment and to know his voice matters. (Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

For the second weekend in a row, thousands of Alaskans across the state gathered for demonstrations, rallies, and protests in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Reporters around the state asked protesters, politicians and bystanders to share why they are participating. This is what they said:

Alaska Public Media’s Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage, KRBD’s Eric Stone in Ketchikan, KTOO’s Pablo Pena in Juneau, KSFK’s Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg, KDLG’s Izzy Ross in Dilingham, and KMXT’s Kavitha George in Kodiak contributed to this piece.