LISTEN: April’s job losses were huge — how long will they last?

Many businesses closed or reduced operations early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Abbey Collins/Alaska Public Media)

Job losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic have been staggering. In April, job numbers in Alaska were down 13 percent from the same month in 2019, a historic loss.

But, unlike other periods of significant job loss in Alaska’s history, this one may be short lived.

Dan Robinson is an economist with the state Department of Labor. He says as the state’s economy reopens, we’re seeing jobs return. But it’s too soon to say exactly what that will look like, and how this period of high unemployment will impact Alaska’s economy.

