Pelvic physical therapy can be an important part of postpartum recovery

The anatomy and function of the pelvis is complicated and recovery after childbirth can be both challenging and confusing. Join host Dr. Justin Clark for Line One and a discussion on how pelvic physical therapy can help in postpartum recovery and return to exercise and normal life.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

Melissa Sundberg, PT, DPT, OCS, COMT, physical therapist, Geneva Woods Birth Center

LINKS:

Academy of Pelvic Health Physical Therapy: Pelvic Health

Pelvic Rehab: Find a pelvic rehabilitation practitioner

