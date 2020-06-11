Pelvic physical therapy can be an important part of postpartum recovery

By
Dr. Justin Clark
-
https://www.flickr.com/photos/erin_ryan/
(Ryan/Creative Commons)

The anatomy and function of the pelvis is complicated and recovery after childbirth can be both challenging and confusing. Join host Dr. Justin Clark for Line One and a discussion on how pelvic physical therapy can help in postpartum recovery and return to exercise and normal life.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752  (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
  • Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR