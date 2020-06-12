Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 12, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Anchorage’s Mayor expresses concern over the increase in coronavirus cases. And, Celebration participants miss going to one of Alaska’s largest cultural events. Plus, Santa Claus has a message for kids during this time of uncertainty.
Reports tonight from:
- Lex Treinen, Nat Herz, and Tripp Crouse in Anchorage
- Matt Miller in Juneau
- Izzy Ross in Dilingham
- and Robyne in Fairbanks