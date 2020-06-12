Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 11, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Health officials try to contain a coronavirus outbreak at a transitional care facility in Anchorage. And, Alaska’s housing authority will offer rent and mortgage assistance through a lottery. Plus, an art show in Juneau goes virtual.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Andrew Kitchenman and Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau
- Emily Hofstaedter in Nome
- Robyne in Fairbanks