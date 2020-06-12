Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 11, 2020

The Providence Transitional Care Center shares a campus with Providence Extended Care in East Anchorage. It was quiet outside of the campus on Monday, June 1, 2020, with a security vehicle staged at the entrance. (Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Health officials try to contain a coronavirus outbreak at a transitional care facility in Anchorage. And, Alaska’s housing authority will offer rent and mortgage assistance through a lottery. Plus, an art show in Juneau goes virtual.

Reports tonight from: