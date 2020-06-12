Protests have erupted across the country and the world. But what will it take to make lasting change?

(Lori Townsend/Alaska Public Media)

Protests in support of social justice and against police misconduct against people of color have spread across the country and the world in recent weeks. The calls for respect and equality are not new, but what should the next steps be to create real change? What does it take to reform police departments and address public safety in a way that all citizens can trust? We’ll discuss The path to equal treatment under the law on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Ed Wesley , community activist

, community activist Eleanor Andrews , civic entrepreneur

, civic entrepreneur Jasmin Smith, owner, The Business Boutique, community activist

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air).

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.