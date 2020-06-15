Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 15, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
The number of coronavirus cases among Alaskans since the state started tracking positive tests in mid-March.

Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska doctors ask the governor to consider a mask mandate. And, healthcare experts worry about coronavirus fatigue in the state. With a virtual Celebration, Native artists miss out on arts and crafts sales.

Reports tonight from:

  • Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Kavitha George in Kodiak
  • Andrew Kitchenman and Adelyn Baxter in Juneau
  • Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel
  • June Leffler in Wrangell

