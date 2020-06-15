Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 15, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska doctors ask the governor to consider a mask mandate. And, healthcare experts worry about coronavirus fatigue in the state. With a virtual Celebration, Native artists miss out on arts and crafts sales.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Kavitha George in Kodiak
- Andrew Kitchenman and Adelyn Baxter in Juneau
- Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel
- June Leffler in Wrangell