Restrictions for crossing the border into Canada extended to July 21

A road sign in Haines, 39 miles south of the Canadian border, in March 2020. (Photo by Henry Leasia/KHNS)

Canada and the U.S. have extended restrictions for crossing the border.

All non-essential travel between the countries will be prohibited until at least July 21. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the move is important to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“This is an important decision that will keep people in both of our countries safe,” he said.

There are exceptions: Alaska residents in the Lower 48 are allowed to transit Canada to return home. Workers in essential industries are also allowed to cross in both directions.

RELATED: Your questions about traveling through Canada, answered

The restrictions don’t apply to trade. But they do affect tourism and recreational travel, including shopping.

This is the third time the border restrictions have been extended since March.

This story will be updated with new information when it becomes available.