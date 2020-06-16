Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 16, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Alannah Hurley is executive director of United Tribes of Bristol Bay (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Canada extends its border crossing restrictions. And, the proposed Pebble Mine says it will offers Bristol Bay residents an annual dividend. Anti-mine activists are critical of the tactic. Plus, a new craft store knits together the creative community in Sitka.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
  • Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel
  • Claire Stremple in Haines
  • Matt Miller amd Rashah McChesney in Juneau
  • Wesley Early and Tiffany Creed in Kotzebue
  • Tim Ellis in Fairbanks
  • Erin McKinstry in Sitka

