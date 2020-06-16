Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Alannah Hurley is executive director of United Tribes of Bristol Bay (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Canada extends its border crossing restrictions. And, the proposed Pebble Mine says it will offers Bristol Bay residents an annual dividend. Anti-mine activists are critical of the tactic. Plus, a new craft store knits together the creative community in Sitka.

Reports tonight from: