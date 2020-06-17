Alaska’s active COVID-19 case count hits new high as 25 more people test positive

The number of recovered and active COVID-19 cases among Alaskans, as well as the number of deaths. (Screenshot of a COVID-19 chart the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)

Another 20 Alaskans and five nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19, the state health department reported Wednesday.

There’s now a total of 246 Alaskans who have been diagnosed with the disease and haven’t recovered yet — the highest number since the pandemic began. The data is based on numbers through the end of the day Tuesday.

The latest case count for Alaska follows a series of double-digit, daily increases in positive tests since late last month. Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said a higher number of cases is expected as Alaska reopens. He said the state is tracking an array of data including hospital capacity.

Some healthcare workers, however, have raised concerns that some Alaskans have developed “coronavirus fatigue” and are not social distancing or taking other precautions. And they worry that if behavior doesn’t change, the disease’s spread will only get worse.

The 20 newly-diagnosed Alaskans are from communities across the state, according to the health department’s data. Six are from Fairbanks, two are from Anchorage and two are from Palmer. There is also one Alaskan each from Homer, Soldotna, Chugiak, Eagle River, Wrangell, the North Slope Borough, Sitka, Kodiak, Juneau and Ketchikan.

The new nonresident cases are three workers in the mining industry in the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, one in the seafood industry in the Ketchikan Gateway Borough and one person in the Nome Census area, who the state lists as visiting Alaska for “other” purposes.

It was not immediately where the mining employees worked. Alaska Public Media will update this story when more information becomes available.

The new cases bring total positive COVID-19 tests among nonresidents to 82 and among Alaskans to 696, about two-thirds of whom are considered recovered. The state also reported one new hospitalization tied to COVID-19. Since March, 55 Alaskans have been hospitalized with the disease, with 12 deaths. No new deaths were reported from Tuesday.

The state says 77,709 tests have now been administered in Alaska — up about 1,500 from the day before. The average percentage of positive tests for the previous three days is 0.48%, according to the state’s data.

A total of 29 of the state’s 350 ventilators are in use, along with 1,000 of its 1,800 inpatient hospital beds are in use.