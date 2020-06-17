Amidst calls for police reform, Anchorage School District opts to keep School Resource Officer program

Anchorage School District Superintendent Deena Bishop at a press conference announcing the district will extend spring break an additional week over concerns about coronavirus on March 12, 2020. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage School District Superintendent Deena Bishop defended her decision to keep the School Resource Officer (SRO) program during the school board meeting Tuesday night.

The program is a partnership between the district and the Anchorage Police Department and stations Anchorage police officers in district schools.

Bishop said she isn’t aware of any complaints with the program.

“I had never heard of any negative reports that I’ve had to deal with since I’ve been here for four years and I wanted to know: were there any out there? Where do we stand?” she said. “We didn’t have that information, we didn’t have anything logged, we didn’t have any incidents that we had responded to in regard to negative or inappropriate actions of SROs with students.”

Related: Have questions about police accountability and use of force in Alaska? We’ve got some answers.

Bishop said Anchorage Police Chief Justin Doll reported no complaints with the resource officer program during his tenure.

Bishop sent an email to families last week, explaining her decision.

A handful of parents gave public testimony during the board meeting criticizing Bishop’s decision and her email.

Andrea Reynolds, whose son is Black, says that the email did not take into account the experiences students of color have with officers.

Related: LISTEN: Alaskans share why they are protesting

“At the end of this I will just say that I didn’t need a poem from her, I need a plan,” she said. “So please keep in mind the safety of our kids and I don’t think that the police are really making anyone feel safe right now and I don’t need to make her feel better about her recognizing race when she’s not even identifying with culture.”

The call to remove officers from schools is part of a growing list of demands from communities across the country advocating for police defunding and reform following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis late May 25.

Related: LISTEN: Protests have erupted across the country and the world. But what will it take to make lasting change?

According to the school district’s website there are 13 officers currently working in district schools.

School Board President Elisa Vakalis announced a community discussion about the school resource officer program will take place July 21st at 4pm.