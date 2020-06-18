Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 18, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Immigrants living under DACA in Alaska, cheer today’s Supreme Court decision. And, childcare providers are struggling financially as they seek assistance from the state. Plus, Juneau wants to put $1 million towards funding temporary jobs for locals out of work.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin, Tegan Hanlon and Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman and Adelyn Baxter in Juneau
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks