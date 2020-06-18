Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 18, 2020

Anchorage citizens protest President Trump’s decision to end the DACA program. (Photo by Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Immigrants living under DACA in Alaska, cheer today’s Supreme Court decision. And, childcare providers are struggling financially as they seek assistance from the state. Plus, Juneau wants to put $1 million towards funding temporary jobs for locals out of work.

Reports tonight from: