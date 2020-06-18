LISTEN: Alaska DACA recipient cheers Supreme Court ruling, but says the struggle continues

Anchorage citizens protest President Trump’s decision to end the DACA program. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

The United States Supreme Court Thursday rejected President Trump’s efforts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, Program. That leaves 650,000 immigrants with protections from deportation and authorization to work, for now.

One of those is DACA recipient and Anchorage resident HJ Kim, who says she had been anticipating a ruling from the High Court — one way or the other — and had worried she would have to leave her job and be deported to South Korea, where she was born.

As Kim told Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove, she’s lived in the U.S. since coming here as a child, and in Alaska since high school.

LISTEN HERE: