JC Penny, located inside the 5th Avenue Mall, posts a closed sign on its doors in April 2020. The 5th Avenue Mall closed temporarily this spring. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

In April, more than 48,000 Alaskans filed for unemployment. That’s more than all of 2019. The numbers stem from job losses related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jenna Luhrs is an economist with the Alaska Department of Labor. She’s taken a close look at filing details. Like many other things in the past few months, Luhrs says the numbers were unprecedented.

