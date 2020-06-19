Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 19, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Ketchikan officials ask for calm after announcing a COVID-positive traveler visited several social events. And, the infamous “Into the Wild’ bus gets a helicopter ride to a new location. Plus, how a supreme court decision on discrimination could impact LGTBQ Alaskans.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin, Tegan Hanlon, Nat Herz and Tripp Crouse in Anchorage
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks