Fire burns Aniak River Lodge

A photo of the 8.5-acre Aniak River Fire taken during initial attack on Tuesday night after the Aniak River Lodge and multiple guest cabins were burned. (Alaska Division of Forestry)

A fire destroyed a river lodge and guest cabins on the Aniak River about 25 miles upstream from the community of Aniak. The structure fire, which ignited June 16, spread into nearby wildlands. Alaska Division of Forestry spokesperson Tim Mowry says that the agency was notified and responded the night of June 16.

“It was reported about 6 o’ clock [the night of June 16], and both aircraft and firefighters arrived about 8 [p.m.], and by that time the structures were all burnt,” Mowry said.

The fire burnt about eight acres before firefighters contained it on the evening of June 17. Mowry says that the lodge owner and three staff escaped into boats on the river.