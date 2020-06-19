LISTEN: How the Supreme Court’s ruling on discrimination affects LGBTQ Alaskans

An Alaska Pride flag. The image is based on a double-faced eagle design from Alaska before Russian contact. (Creative Commons photo by Mel Green)

Under state law, Alaska does not have anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people, and the most recent efforts to change that have stalled in the Legislature.

But a recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court says workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation is unconstitutional, specifically, that people cannot be fired for being gay or transgender.

Anchorage lawyer Caitlin Shortell is a champion of gay rights in Alaska. Shortell told Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove there are still some loopholes, and now, more than ever, it’s important for Alaskans who feel discriminated against in the workplace to know their rights.

LISTEN HERE: