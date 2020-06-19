Bristol Bay seafood cases push Alaska’s coronavirus count up by 26

Image by CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

Alaska saw 26 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, including seven new cases among nonresident seafood workers in the Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula region, according to numbers from the state’s health department.

Of the 26 positive cases, 12 were Alaska residents, 14 were among non-residents.

The state also reported a jump in hospitalizations with four new admissions throughout the day Thursday, bringing the total number up to 60. Alaska also had surpassed its previous high count for active cases, which was 247. The state now has 253.

Of Alaska’s resident cases, six were in Anchorage, two were in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, two were in the Fairbanks-North Star Borough, one was in the Haines Borough, one was in the Bethel Census Area, and one was in the North Slope Borough.

Of the nonresident cases, two were in Anchorage, one was in the Valdez-Cordova Census Area, one was in the Wrangell-Petersburg Census Area, and one is currently listed as “unknown.” The rest were in Bristol Bay.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.