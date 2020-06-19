What does it take to ensure human rights across Alaska? A conversation with the Human Rights Commission and state Ombudsman.

Protesters stopped outside of the Anchorage Police Department headquarters. (Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

Protests demanding equality have rippled across the state and nation in recent weeks. Communities of color and their supporters demand reform of policing, but inequality also exists within many other government agencies and programs that create barriers to social justice. We’ll discuss human rights and ending discrimination on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Robert Corbisier , Executive Director, Alaska State Commission for Human Rights

, Executive Director, Alaska State Commission for Human Rights Kate Burkhart, Alaska State Ombudsman

