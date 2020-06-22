Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 22, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
The University of Alaska president resigns. And, tribal governments in Alaska ask the federal government for permission to hunt out of season. Plus, neither pandemic nor rain could stop Fairbanks’ annual Midnight Sun baseball game.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon, Nat Herz, and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
- Izzy Ross in Dillingham
- Andrew Kitchenman, Elizabeth Jenkins, and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks