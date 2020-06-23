Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
A Juneau resident challenges the state’s expansion of who can apply for CARES Act funds. And, business owners struggle to navigate mask policies. Plus, an Alaska Native village grapples with a priest’s past alleged abuse.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Matt Miller in Juneau
- Tegan Hanlon, Kavitha George, Nat Herz and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Tiffany Creed in Kotzebue