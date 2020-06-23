Face coverings now required to enter federal courthouses in Alaska

The Anchorage federal courthouse (Alaska Public Media)

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, anyone entering a federal courthouse in Alaska must wear a mask or face covering or they will not be allowed inside.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Burgess issued the order on Monday. It applies to all employees entering federal courthouses in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau, and also all visitors over age 2, unless they have a doctor’s note about a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask.

“The face covering need not be a medical-grade mask but must completely conceal the wearer’s nose and mouth when worn,” the order says.

Employees in a private office or workspace with at least 6 feet of distance from others can temporarily remove the mask while working in that room.

The order also prohibits entry to federal courthouses for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, anyone who has been in self-isolation or self-quarantine within the past 14 days and anyone who has been in close contact with someone diagnosed with the disease in the past 14 days.

The order is in effect until Aug. 3. Anyone who violates the face-covering requirement will be immediately escorted from the premises, the order says.

Many civil hearings and criminal trials in federal court are currently postponed. Others are virtual.

Alaska state courts are also requiring face masks, and Alaska Supreme Court Chief Justice Joel Bolger has postponed their jury trials until at least Sept. 1.

Alaska Public Media’s Tegan Hanlon contributed to this report.