LISTEN: Investigative report uncovers allegations of sex abuse against priest in western Alaska

A Jesuit Catholic priest who visited Alaska off and on for many years is among nearly a dozen who worked at a prominent university in the Pacific Northwest and are also accused of sexual misconduct.

Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington has been home to more priests with credible accusations of sexual abuse in comparison to all other 26 Jesuit Universities in the nation.

Emily Schwing, a reporter with Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX, has been investigating Jesuits and allegations of sexual abuse against them for about three years now. Schwing spoke with Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove about her latest piece, “Unrepentant.”

