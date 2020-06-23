State trooper dies in Bethel

Alaska State Trooper Jerry Evan at a criminal justice reform and behavioral health panel on May 17, 2017. (Christine Trudeau / KYUK)

An Alaska State Trooper died in Bethel on June 20. According to a dispatch from the troopers, Jerry Evan, age 50, sustained life-threatening injuries at his home before he was pronounced dead at the hospital at around 4:04 p.m. Troopers say that Evan’s family has been notified.

On June 21, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation took over the case. No cause of death has been reported yet.

Evan was originally from Napaskiak, a village close to Bethel. He formerly served as an investigator with Alaska State Troopers, working on cases related to alcohol and narcotics.