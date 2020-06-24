Alaska State Trooper from Napaskiak died from apparent self-inflicted injuries

Alaska State Trooper Jerry Evan at a criminal justice reform and behavioral health panel on May 17, 2017. (Christine Trudeau / KYUK)

On June 20, Alaska State Trooper Jerry Evan, age 50, died in Bethel after sustaining life-threatening-injuries at his home. Investigators have concluded that Evan’s death was “non-criminal in nature.” According to an update by troopers, Evan died from apparent self-inflicted injuries.

Evan was originally from the village of Napaskiak. Department of Public Safety Communications Director Megan Peters said that Evan worked for over two decades in Alaska law enforcement, most of it with Alaska State Troopers. She said that “he was very ingrained in the communities he served. His death is an enormous loss.”

Bethel Mayor Perry Barr, a former trooper himself, said that he talked to Evan last month. Barr said that Evan talked about his retirement plans, which would have begun later this year.

“I highly respected him,” Barr said. “He was a great man. He was a very humble person, and I offer to the family my condolences and my sorrow. Rest in peace, Mr. Trooper Evan.”

If you or one of your loved ones is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also call the YKHC Behavioral Health Department’s Crisis Response Line at 907-543-6499 or toll-free at 1-844-543-6499.