LISTEN: Alaska sports advisory council wrestling with how to restart sporting events

The Bartlett High School Golden Bears face off against the Chugiak Mustangs at Mulcahey Field in Anchorage for the 2017 state football semi-final. Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media)

A group of Alaska sports enthusiasts is trying to figure out how to restart various sports that have been canceled or paused due to the pandemic.

The Alaska Sports and Recreation COVID-19 Advisory Council is comprised of three dozen people from a broad range of sports and recreation interests, from athletes to event organizers and backcountry guides.

Harlow Robinson is the executive director of the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame and a member of the council. He says some sports and sporting events are going ahead, with modifications, but there are still some big questions about others.

And, as Robinson told Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove, safely restarting sports is about more than just physical fitness.

LISTEN HERE: