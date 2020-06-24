Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation recommends lockdown after COVID-positive person traveled to a regional village

YKHC announced that a Bethel resident that tested positive for COVID-19 had traveled to a Y-K Delta village while they were infectious. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

On Wednesday, June 24, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation announced that a Bethel resident tested positive for COVID-19. YKHC said that the individual is in self-isolation now, but had previously traveled to a regional village while they were infectious.

It has recommended that the unidentified village implement mandatory masking in public, as well as a “shelter-in-place” order through July 5. This is the first time that the health corporation has announced that it recommended such measures after a positive case of coronavirus. YKHC is not releasing the name of the community in order to protect patient privacy.

Although the state has reopened most of the economy, YKHC urges the public to continue to avoid non-essential travel, practice handwashing and social distancing, wear a mask in public, and frequently disinfect high-touch surfaces in their homes.

Symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, and a diminished sense of taste or smell. Anyone with these symptoms is asked to not go see a medical provider, but instead to call their village clinic or the Bethel hospital at 907-543-6949.