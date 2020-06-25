Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 25, 2020

A fisherman pulls a king salmon from the Kuskokwim River during a subsistence fishing opening on June 12, 2018. (Photo by Katie Basile / KYUK)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Ravn Air Group receives dozens of bids for all, or parts, of its bankrupted airline. And, a Ketchikan teacher wins a statewide teaching award. Plus, commercial salmon fishing returns to Kuskokwim Bay.

Reports tonight from: