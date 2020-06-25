Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 25, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A fisherman pulls a king salmon from the Kuskokwim River during a subsistence fishing opening on June 12, 2018. (Photo by Katie Basile / KYUK)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Ravn Air Group receives dozens of bids for all, or parts, of its bankrupted airline. And, a Ketchikan teacher wins a statewide teaching award. Plus, commercial salmon fishing returns to Kuskokwim Bay.

Reports tonight from:

  • Nat Herz in Anchorage
  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
  • Claire Stremple in Haines
  • Maria Dudzak and Eric Stone in Ketchikan

