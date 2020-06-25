As medicine has evolved, so has the role of the physician assistant.

The role and training of a physician assistant, or PA, has evolved over time. They provide a service as a midlevel provider or physician extender which has become particularly crucial for rural medicine in Alaska. Join host Dr. Justin Clark for a discussion about the role of Physician Assistants in Alaska.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:
- Howard Chaitoff PA-C
LINKS:
- Alaska Academy of Physician Assistants
- American Academy of Physician Assistants
- National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
