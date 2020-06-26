Anchorage mayor to require masks in indoor, public spaces starting Monday

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz announces a mask mandate for the municipality during a press conference on Friday, June 26, 2020. (Screenshot of meeting broadcast via Facebook Live)

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz announced a mask mandate Friday that will apply to indoor, public spaces like restaurants, stores and public transit. He said the mandate is particularly important in spaces where social distancing is not possible.

The mandate goes into effect Monday.

It comes as the number of COVID-19 infections in Alaska continues to climb, and as people clash over wearing masks. Some businesses are requiring face coverings, but others don’t.

RELATED: State announces two coronavirus deaths, as active COVID-19 count hits new high

Berkowitz said there will be “significant exceptions” to the masking requirement for people who have breathing problems like asthma, young children and others.

Masking is an issue of “community responsibility,” he said at news conference Friday.

Berkowitz had cautioned on Tuesday that he would implement a mandate if COVID-19 cases continued to increase.

RELATED: Without a mask mandate, Anchorage businesses wade into culture clash

Earlier this week, the governor of Washington announced a statewide mandate requiring facial coverings in any indoor public space, as well as any outdoor public area if social distancing isn’t possible. Several other states are also requiring face coverings.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.