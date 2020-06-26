Seward folk band urges testing after members test positive for COVID-19

Mount Marathon looms over Seward (Flickr photo by Travis S.)

Two members of a popular band based out of Seward tested positive for the coronavirus and performed an in-person show while at least one of them was potentially infectious, according to a band member.

Blackwater Railroad Company played three public shows in Seward, Palmer and Fairbanks over June. Band member Tyson Davis, who tested positive this week said that the state health department informed him that it is likely that he was only potentially infectious during a June 19 show at The Boatel in Fairbanks.

Davis said that he started showing symptoms on Tuesday, June 23.

In a Facebook post, The Boatel wrote that the restaurant “kept a barrier between the stage and customers and of course a limited capacity.” Davis said that the show was outdoors. No one answered the phone at the venue on Friday afternoon for comment.

A second member of the band, Ben Sayers, also tested positive, according to Davis.

The Seward Community Health Center released a statement over “community concern” following a recent positive case there. It is advising anyone who has been in close contact with a person who has tested positive to self-quarantine, monitor symptoms and contact a health care provider for testing.

In a Facebook post, Blackwater Railroad urged anyone who was at the Fairbanks show on June 19 to get tested.

The band also played a show at the Palmer City Alehouse on Friday, June 12, and at the Seward Alehouse on Saturday, June 13.