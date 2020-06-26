State recommends COVID-19 testing for recent visitors to two Seward bars

Seward Harbor (file photo)

State health officials are recommending that people who recently visited two Seward bars get tested for COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms.

The state said in an alert Friday that visitors and staff who were at the Seward Alehouse or Yukon Bar at the following times may have been exposed to the infectious disease:

• Yukon Bar at all hours on Tuesday, June 23.

• The Seward Alehouse on Sunday, June 21, or Tuesday, June 23, from noon to 7 p.m. Also, on Monday, June 22, from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

“It is important to note that even if your test result is negative, this does not mean that you are not infected,” the alert said. “Therefore, it will be important to monitor for symptoms and minimize contact with others for 14 days after your exposure.”

In a Facebook post Friday, the Seward Alehouse said one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining. The bar is undergoing a deep cleaning.

A post from the Yukon Bar on Thursday said: “Well, Seward, we’re closed pending testing of all our employees. Stay safe and healthy. We love you. #sewardstrong“

Meanwhile, two members of the popular Alaska band Blackwater Railroad Company have tested positive for COVID-19, and are urging anyone who attended their Fairbanks show on June 19 to get tested.

Alaska’s number of COVID-19 cases has continued to spike over the past week, with the state’s total active infections reaching new highs.

The state says there is widespread COVID-19 activity throughout Alaska, and it’s recommending people keep their distance from others, wear face masks and wash their hands.