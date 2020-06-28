60 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, Seward reports 10

State health officials reported that 60 new COVID-19 cases were identified Friday and Saturday — 48 of them are Alaskans and 12 are nonresidents.

Twenty-five of the new cases are Anchorage residents.

But there are also new cases among residents of:

Seward (3)

Kenai (1)

Fairbanks (3)

Willow (2)

Bethel (1)

Yukon-Koyokuk region (1)

Juneau (2)

Wasilla (4)

Valdez-Cordova area (1)

North Pole (1)

Delta Junction (2)

Big Lake (1)

Soldotna (1)

However, an important caveat to this data: The state reports new cases of COVID-19 among Alaskans by where they’re from, not necessarily where they are when they get tested.

Among non-residents, new cases have been identified in:

Delta Junction (2)

Dillingham (3)

Anchorage (2)

Valdez-Cordova (1)

Fairbanks (3)

Juneau (1)

Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula (1)

The city of Seward also reported 10 new cases on Sunday that do not all appear to be reflected yet in the state’s count.

Seward is asking anyone who recently spent time at two local bars to get tested for COVID-19, and a singer from a Seward-based band also reported that two members have tested positive for the disease.

The state identifies non-residents by where they are and, generally gives a reason why they’re in Alaska. Among the new non-resident cases, are those who work in the seafood and mining industry as well as those who are either tourists or work in the tourism industry.

State health officials also reported that more than 108,000 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Alaska. Some people are tested more than once, so this number doesn’t reflect how many individual people have been tested in the state.

And, beginning next week, state health officials say they will no longer put out daily news releases detailing new COVID-19 cases. Instead, they’ll come out three times a week. New case information can be found each day at the state’s data hub.

Editor Julia O’Malley contributed to this story.