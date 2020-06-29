Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 29, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
A federal fisheries management memo bars employees from explicitly referencing COVID-19. And, a church in Kotzebue reopens to parishioners. Plus, why dogs in Sitka are getting sick from shellfish.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz, Liz Ruskin and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- and Erin McKinstry in Sitka