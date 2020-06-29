Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 29, 2020

Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Kotzebue Church of God Pastor Andy Terry delivers his first Sunday sermon in months. (Wesley Early/KOTZ)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A federal fisheries management memo bars employees from explicitly referencing COVID-19. And, a church in Kotzebue reopens to parishioners. Plus, why dogs in Sitka are getting sick from shellfish.

Reports tonight from:

  • Nat Herz, Liz Ruskin and Kavitha George in Anchorage
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • and Erin McKinstry in Sitka

