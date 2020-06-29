State reports 25 new COVID-19 cases Monday, including 1 in Nome-area village

This scanning electron image shows a cell (tan) heavily infected with particles of the virus that causes COVID-19 (orange), isolated from a patient sample. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases)

Alaska health officials reported 25 new COVID-19 cases Monday, including 21 Alaskans and four non-residents. The numbers, which reflect cases reported by late Sunday, spread across the state from Anchorage to a Bering Strait village, and they bring the number of active cases to 365, from 348 the day before.

Of the new resident cases, seven are from Anchorage, eight are from Seward, three are from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, two are from the Fairbanks North Star Borough, and one is from the Nome region. Seward announced the eight residents cases, plus two more among nonresidents, on Sunday.

Norton Sound Health Corp., a Nome-based tribal health-care provider, said that its local case was in a corporation employee in a “regional village.” It informed local leadership of the positive test Sunday evening, and on Monday mobilized a “health care response team” to test close contacts, employees and other community members, NSHC said in a prepared statement.

There’s only been one other COVID-19 case in a village served by NSHC, said spokeswoman Reba Lean. She could not immediately confirm whether that village was the same as the one where the new case was reported Monday.

The case was the fourth among NSHC workers, Lean added.

Of the four new nonresident cases, two are from Seward, one is in Anchorage and one is in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. The purpose of those nonresidents’ visits to Alaska was not listed by the state Monday.

Four more people have been hospitalized with either a positive test for COVID-19, or are under investigation, bringing that total to 16. There were no deaths attributed to COVID-19 Sunday.

In other health data, the state is reporting that 1,000 of its 1,900 inpatient beds are full, with 866 available. Ninety-two of 198 ICU beds have people in them. Twenty-eight of 347 ventilators are in use. And of the 16 hospitalized people who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are under investigation, one is on a ventilator.