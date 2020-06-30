Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Which disabilities might prevent someone from using a mask? And, Senator Lisa Murkowski comments on the debate over police funding. Plus, how the coronavirus has delayed some court cases in Alaska.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Matt Miller in Juneau
- Lex Treinen, Liz Ruskin and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks