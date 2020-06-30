Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 30, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Photo from US Department of Justice

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Which disabilities might prevent someone from using a mask? And, Senator Lisa Murkowski comments on the debate over police funding. Plus, how the coronavirus has delayed some court cases in Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman and Matt Miller in Juneau
  • Lex Treinen, Liz Ruskin and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks

