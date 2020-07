Double rainbow photographed over the C&J drive-in in Fairbanks. (Creative Commons image by LT Hunter)

Whether it’s thunder and lightning and rain in Fairbanks, or just a whole lot more rain in Juneau, a couple things stand out about the summer so far in Alaska.

And climate researcher Brian Brettschneider with the National Weather Service’s Alaska region is back for another Ask a Climatologist segment.

First, he says, the number of days in Fairbanks with a thunderstorm has been, you could say, shocking.