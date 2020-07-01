Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska’s top doctor says bars have been linked to several coronavirus outbreaks. And, the Sealaska Heritage Institute hopes to further the discussion on Indigenous copyright. Plus, what not to do if you come across an entangled whale.
Reports tonight from:
- Rashah McChesney, Andrew Kitchenman and Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau
- Liz Ruskin and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg
- Erin McKinstry in Sitka