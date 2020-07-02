Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 2, 2020

The new mural of Elizabeth Peratrovich to be mounted on the Petersburg courthouse on July 4, 2020 (Photo courtesy of Janine Gibbons)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Officials say some of Anchorage’s public health resources are maxed out as the coronavirus spreads. And, new data on the diversity of Alaska’s State Troopers. Plus, a new mural in Petersburg celebrates an Alaska Native leader.

Reports tonight from: