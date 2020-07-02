Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 2, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
The new mural of Elizabeth Peratrovich to be mounted on the Petersburg courthouse on July 4, 2020 (Photo courtesy of Janine Gibbons)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Officials say some of Anchorage’s public health resources are maxed out as the coronavirus spreads. And, new data on the diversity of Alaska’s State Troopers. Plus, a new mural in Petersburg celebrates an Alaska Native leader.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin, Tegan Hanlon, Kavitha George and Nat Herz in Anchorage
  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Greg Kim in Bethel
  • Corinne Smith in Petersburg

