Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 3, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Bars take another hit after being linked to some covid-19 outbreaks. And, Denali National Park visitation is at an all time low. Plus, some advice on celebrating the 4th during the pandemic.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Rashah McChesney in Juneau
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Davis Hovey in Nome
- Rhonda McBride in Kodiak