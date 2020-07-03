Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 3, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
(Photo Credit Aksel Lian via Wiki Commons)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Bars take another hit after being linked to some covid-19 outbreaks. And, Denali National Park visitation is at an all time low. Plus, some advice on celebrating the 4th during the pandemic.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin and Kavitha George in Anchorage
  • Rashah McChesney in Juneau
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Davis Hovey in Nome
  • Rhonda McBride in Kodiak

